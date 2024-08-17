Jackson Holliday joins Orioles legend Brooks Robinson in some exclusive company
By John Buhler
The future is so incredibly bright for Baltimore Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday. The son of former Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Holliday has had an up-and-down rookie season for the O's. He was called up prematurely and promptly sent down, only to return in a big way for the World Series contenders out of the American League East. Holliday has reason to celebrate, alright.
On Friday, he became the second Oriole ever to record a four-hit before his 21st birthday. Holliday joined Baltimore legend Brooks Robinson, who accomplished the same feat vs. the New York Yankees near the end of the 1957 season. Robinson was 126 days younger than Holliday was at the time of his four-hit game for the Orioles. Holliday has been the top overall prospect in all of baseball for a reason.
He has the MLB pedigree necessary to achieve even greater heights than his famous father. Conversely, what do we remember Robinson's game for the most? He may have approached 3,000 career hits, but he was known as The Human Vacuum Cleaner for the Orioles over at the hot corner throughout the 1960s. This stat just shows how tremendously great of a baseball player he was.
Let's not put the cart in front of the horse, but Holliday being compared to Robinson is impressive.
Baltimore enters Saturday's game vs. the Boston Red Sox at 72-51 on the year and in second place.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to, our weekly MLB newsletter, The Moonshot, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Jackson Holliday joins Brooks Robinson in elite Baltimore Orioles status
At times, it looks like it is going to be a special season for the Orioles. After being down for several seasons, they broke through in a big way last year, but postseason success completely evaded them. While winning the division should be utmost importance, just getting back to the postseason could afford this up-and-coming contender the opportunity it needs to be a behemoth in October baseball.
The really cool part is we have no earthly idea if Holliday has that clutch gene in him like his father did, especially when he starred in Denver. We have seen many iconic players really make a name for themselves very early into their careers in the postseason. I think back to Andruw Jones in 1996 with my Atlanta Braves, as well as a babyfaced Miguel Cabrera helping the 2003 Florida Marlins win it all.
Again, it is way too soon to know if Holliday will be on a hall-of-fame trajectory like those guys, and Robinson. If he is half as good as his father was, then he is going to be a tremendous player for the Orioles for years to come. This city may love its football and its crab cakes, but Baltimoreans sure do love seeing the O's play ball, win or lose. This year's team might have enough to get to 1983 levels.
For now, we just need to sit back and enjoy the blossoming career of Holliday unfold before our eyes.