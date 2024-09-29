Jackson Holliday's up and down season is about to get a little worse
By Austin Owens
Even though the Baltimore Orioles will be in the playoffs as the top American League Wild Card, they fell a little short of regular season expectations in 2024. Instead of repeating as division champions, the Orioles saw the New York Yankees reclaim the throne in the AL East.
While almost every MLB player will tell you that they are only concerned about their team's success, regular season individual awards are earned and should be celebrated. Many expected Baltimore's former No. 1 overall pick, Jackson Holliday to capture the American League Rookie of the Year award.
We know that will not happen and the presumptive favorite for the award according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today could pour salt on the wound.
Jackson Holliday could have stinging ROTY loss to Orioles teammate
Although Holliday will not win AL Rookie of the Year, it appears the prestigious award will still go to a Baltimore Oriole still. 24-year-old outfielder Colton Cowser has turned in an impressive season for the Orioles in 2024.
Cowser finished the season with a .242 batting average to go along with 24 home runs and 69 RBI. All of these statistics are league-leading among rookies. As if his offensive contributions were not enough, Cowser has turned into an elite, reliable defender.
Between two stints with the big league club, Holliday appeared in 59 games for the O's. Over this stretch, he hit .185 with 5 home runs and 23 RBI. The 20-year-old struck out a very concerning 69 times in just 206 plate appearances.
While Holliday still has a future with Baltimore and has the potential to turn it around, it has to be a little disappointing that as a former No. 1 overall pick, his name is not even considered in Rookie of the Year talk. What may be more painful is seeing a teammate accept an award he was expected to get.