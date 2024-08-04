One reason for Jackson Holliday's resurgence is last thing you'd ever expect
By Mark Powell
Jackson Holliday's MLB return has gone about as well as possible, as the league's No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline has two home runs in the last week, including one on Sunday. His first hit, which occurred in his first game back, was a grand slam.
While Holliday surely improved his swing and mechanics at the plate when he was in Norfolk, the 20-year-old credits a video game for keeping him grounded, focused and comfortable. Holliday started playing 'Golden Tee Golf' this summer in Norfolk and quickly became addicted. As the Orioles took on the Guardians this weekend -- and with a major assist from Holliday, who recorded two multi-hit games -- the O's rookie was just as concerned with his high score in the Progressive Field visitors locker room, under the pseudonym J-A-X.
“Honestly, once I started playing that in Norfolk, I started hitting good again,” Holliday said. “I made a hole-in-one on a par-five today, so I think that was a guaranteed two hits.”
Jackson Holliday has been raking since playing 'Golden Tee Golf'
Baseball players are as superstitious as they come, so it should come as no surprise that Holliday -- the son of a former All-Star and brother to another likely first-round pick -- thinks playing a golf video game could actually impact his performance at the plate.
Yes, some of what Holliday says should be interpreted as a joke, but when you're as talented as he is, much of hitting can come down to timing, approach and comfort. If playing a familiar video game helps Holliday relax and get ready for a game, it can make as much of a difference as that extra round of batting practice in the cage.
“He’s much more under control in the batter’s box, he’s much more behind the baseball,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s not as jumpy since he’s come up.”
Whether it's virtual golf with John Daly or improved mechanics, Holliday looks much more comfortable at the plate this time around, as if he's been in this position before. Hopefully for the Orioles, there's more where that came from.
Installing an arcade in the Baltimore clubhouse can't hurt matters.