Seemingly random Jackson Holliday rumors aren't helping Orioles prospect
In terms of being untouchable in a trade, there are very few players in the league that could meet that standard. A few names that come to mind are the likes of Aaron Judge, Elly De La Cruz and Ronald Acuña Jr. Even then, we have seen players like Juan Soto traded in recent memory, so how untouchable can a player truly be?
But in terms of a prospect being untouchable, the Baltimore Orioles top prospect, Jackson Holliday, is about as untouchable as it gets. He's the top prospect in baseball, just 20 years old and has no clear ceiling to how good he could be.
That hasn't stopped rumors from emerging that the Orioles were dangling him as a trade piece in a deal to send the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Jared Jones to Baltimore.
These kinds of rumors, especially about a player who hasn't stuck in the major leagues yet, can create some serious problems in said prospect's head. Especially if they're still just 20 years old and finding their own in the professional baseball world.
Luckily for Holliday, these rumors (appear) false on the surface.
MLB insider pours cold water on the idea of Jackson Holliday trade
FanSided's Robert Murray was asked about this, with a user on X/Twitter posing him the question, "Was there talks about a Holliday for Jones trade?" Murray's response was simple and quick to the point, clearing the air once and for all.
"No." Murray wrote.
Holliday, 20, is slashing .271/.443/.467 at the Triple-A level this year, where he is multiple years younger than almost all the pitchers that he's facing. The power and patience is truly exciting to see as a fan of the game, given Holliday's tremendous struggles to begin his big league career earlier this season.
In a short, big-league stint, Holliday went go 2-of-34 at the plate, striking out 18 times and walking just twice. He didn't record an extra base hit and simply looked overwhelmed and overmatched in his time with Baltimore.
Holliday is a crucial part of the Orioles future. Where exactly he will fit with the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Coby Mayo is to be seen, but the fact of the matter is Holliday will be with the Orioles for the foreseeable future.