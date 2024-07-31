Jackson Holliday’s redemption tour is officially here with imminent Orioles call-up
Jackson Holliday is about to get his second crack at the majors.
The high-profile 20-year-old Baltimore Orioles prospect has spent the last three months getting right in the minors after a disastrous MLB debut in April. He went 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts in 10 games of action.
Even though his first stint with the Orioles at the top level didn't go well, the organization backed him the whole way. He showed signs of a serious confidence hit initially, but he's posted a .948 OPS in July. Now, he's on his way back to Baltimore, according to multiple reports on Twitter.
The Orioles traded for pitcher Trevor Rogers on Wednesday, giving up Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers in exchange. Since Norby has filled in as a second baseman at times this year, his departure paved the way for Holliday's return.
Holliday is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, according to MLB's prospect rankings. He has repeatedly torn through minor league pitching, which prompted his initial promotion in the first place. He just clearly wasn't ready for the weight of the Orioles jersey. Given his age and experience, that's understandable.
Orioles are rolling the dice on Jackson Holliday again
Baltimore could have kept him in the minors for the remainder of the season, protecting him mentally from the rigors of the majors. Instead, they've made him one of their biggest MLB trade deadline acquisitions.
Bringing him back up carries risk. If he doesn't find some early success, this stint could go downhill very quickly. He may be able to hear the sighs and "here we go again" proclamations from the stands.
On the other hand, Holliday has the chance to earn a permanent spot in one of the most exciting lineups in the league. If he learned from his first go around, this could be the start of something beautiful.