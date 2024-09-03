Jackson Holliday took his game to another level in front of his All-Star dad
By Austin Owens
Living in the shadows of a successful family member can be challenging, especially when it is your father and he is known as an MLB All-Star. This the exact situation Jackson Holliday, son of former Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday, is in. As if being the son of a superstar wasn't enough, Jackson Holliday was drafted first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 with high expectations.
The 20-year-old has to be used to having all eyes on him and constantly prepared to face criticism. However, when the Orioles traveled to Coors Field where his father is well known and was in attendance, he had to feel a little extra pressure. The youngster kept his cool and did not fold.
Jackson Holliday shows off for Orioles and Matt Holliday in unique fashion
Jackson Holliday made his MLB debut early in the 2024 season. After just a handful of games and intense struggles at the plate he was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk. Since returning to the big leagues, he seems to be a little more comfortable, even if he is still not living up to expectations with the bat.
For the season, Holliday is hitting .186 with 5 homer runs and 20 runs batted in. He did have a hit in each of the games in Colorado but it was what he has been doing with the glove that has stood out.
Naturally a shortstop, Holliday has been asked to learn to play a new position. With rising star Gunnar Henderson holding down the shortstop position for the Orioles, Holliday has been roped into playing second base. While this is not an extreme position change, it can be challenging for a 20-year-old former No. 1 overall pick to accept a different role than he is used to.
Holliday has been making all of the plays he should and even some he shouldn't at second base of late. The range he has developed has a shortstop seems to be paying dividends after witnessing a play he made in the first inning of the game on Sunday against the Rockies. Even if the bat has not yet reached its full potential, Holliday is continuing to prove he belongs in the big leagues by helping his team anyway he can.