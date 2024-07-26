Jackson Holliday trade talks considered a 'modern baseball sin' by one insider
The fact that players like Juan Soto and Justin Verlander have been traded over the past few seasons has gone to show that no player in baseball is truly "untouchable." I mean, even the Angels have come to admit that they should have at least entertained the idea of trading Shohei Ohtani last season when they realized he wasn't going to return.
But in the world of prospects, the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday is about as untradable as it gets. The 20-year-old has a rare combination of speed, power and contact that just doesn't get replicated often. And again, he's 20 years old. He's almost certain to be a multi-time All-Star when he cracks the big leagues.
Still, the idea of him being traded was floated. It was laughed off at first but then it kept popping up over and over again. And when the Orioles were mentioned as aggressively pursuing the Detroit Tigers ace, Tarik Skubal, everybody started to believe that Holliday may actually get dealt.
MLB insider states that trading Jackson Holliday would be a "modern baseball sin"
MLB insider Jeff Passan has his own opinion on Holliday and these trade talks.
"Giving up an everyday player of Holliday's caliber this early in his career -- for a pitcher no less -- is a modern baseball sin."
A modern baseball sin is what Passan calls it. When he says that, he's discussing the idea of the Orioles giving up on the top prospect in the sport before he can even legally drink alcohol in the United States. Pair that with trading him for a pitcher, one with an extensive injury history, and you have one of the biggest sins in the modern baseball front office.
No, I don't think Holliday will get dealt. I don't think that it makes much sense at all. The Orioles have built their franchise on these young prospects. There's no reason to switch up on their plan of attack now.
If they want Skubal, all other prospects could be on the board as well as the idea of taking on Javy Baez's massive contract to lessen the prospect load. But Holliday should be completely off-limits in a deal for Skubal, no matter how dominant he's been this season. The risk of injury, with any pitcher, is just too much to give up the top prospect in the sport.