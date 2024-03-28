Jadeveon Clowney dismisses contenders for homecoming: Contract grade, details
Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is returning home after agreeing to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.
By Kinnu Singh
In 2023, edge defender Jadeveon Clowney joined the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal to prove that he still had the talent to disrupt the pocket. He was able to resurrect his career and cashed in on a larger deal.
Clowney signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
It's a homecoming of sorts for the Rock Hill, South Carolina native who first rose to prominence with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
"We're going to be just 30 minutes from home," Clowney told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson after making his decision. "It's where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11. Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older; and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a full circle moment being closer."
The Panthers traded star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants, and Clowney likely fill the void left by his departure. While the three-time Pro Bowler is not as explosive as Burns was, he may be stronger against the run. Clowney provides the Panthers with a versatile chess piece that can line up with his hand in the ground or from a two-point stance.
The 31-year-old still has enough left in the tank to make an impact. Under Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme in Baltimore, Clowney was able to tie his career high with 9.5 sacks. He also recorded 71 pressures with a 15.7 percent pressure rate.
In South Carolina, he set the school's single-season sack record as a sophomore and finished sixth in Heisman voting. The Houston Texans selected Clowney with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, hoping to form a nightmarish defensive line bookended by the duo of Clowney and J.J. Watt. Things didn't work out as planned, as Clowney struggled with injuries early in his career.
The Panthers won just two games with rookie quarterback Bryce Young. They're hoping to get back on the right track with the infusion of new talent under new head coach Dave Canales. Clowney likely won't be around for a long rebuild, but he can provide veteran leadership and stability for a team that desperately needs it. The Panthers recorded just 27 sacks last season, the fewest in the league.
Clowney has amassed 363 tackles, 52.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles in 10 seasons. He has played for four teams in the last five years, and Carolina will be the sixth team of his career.
Clowney's success will be dependent on whether the coaching staff utilizes him properly, as Baltimore did in 2023. Championships are clearly not in Clowney's immediate future, but being close to family is more important to him at this stage of his life. If he fits Carolina's scheme, he may have found the perfect place to finish out his football career.
