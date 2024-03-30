Jadeveon Clowney working on helping Panthers facilitate another homecoming
Not since they played for the Head Ball Coach have Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore been teamamtes. They played together in high school and for Steve Spurrier over at South Carolina.
By John Buhler
Ain't neither one of us are mad at Jadeveon Clowney for actively trying to recruit his former high school and South Carolina teammate Stephon Gilmore to their hometown Carolina Panthers. While both veteran defenders are firmly on the back-nine of their NFL careers, what is to stop this pair of 30-somethings from cashing some more million-dollar checks before setting sail into retirement?
Like Gilmore, Clowney has bounced around the league a bit in recent years. The former No. 1 overall pick by the Houston Texans has been everywhere, man. With stops in Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and most recently Baltimore, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native has agreed to play for the Panthers in 2024. Gilmore spent last year with the Dallas Cowboys and already played one season in Charlotte.
Still, what is to get in the way of a good idea? Gilmore was two grades above Clowney at South Pointe High School in their native Rock Hill. Clowney was called up to varsity during his sophomore year and Gilmore's senior season. They both played Steve Spurrier at South Carolina before going to the NFL. Gilmore has been the better player, having won a Super Bowl and NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Here is what Clowney said about trying to get Gilmore to come back home to play for the Panthers.
Gilmore was with the 2021 Panthers before going to the Indianapolis Colts a year later in 2022.
In all honesty, this may not be the toughest of sells. Clowney and Gilmore have been close friends for the better part of two decades now. Carolina could be trending up, mostly because the Panthers can only go up from rock bottom. Besides, Gilmore has already played for his hometown team under David Tepper's ownership. It may not be Matt Rhule any more, but Dave Canales offers some promise.
If we look at where the Panthers stack up in the NFC South, they are projected to finish in last. Atlanta and Tampa Bay should duke it out for a home playoff game, while New Orleans has one more year of playoff contention before that thing needs to get blown up. As far as where the Panthers stand in the NFC overall, it is a bottom-four team with the likes of Arizona, Chicago, New York and Washington.
Right now, all signs point to the Panthers focusing on the 2024 NFL Draft. Even though they don't have a first-round pick, this is Dan Morgan's first draft as their general manager. After that, I think the former Panthers linebacker will come to terms with Gilmore's representation to bring another familiar face home. The Panthers need more good things going for them. This should be one of them.
Clearly, Clowney and Gilmore want this to happen. It all comes down to Canales, Morgan and Tepper.