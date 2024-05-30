Jaguars could be in hot water with NFL over Brandon McManus incident
By Ian Levy
Earlier this week, two women filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars and kicker Brandon McManus, alleging they had been sexually assaulted on the team's plane as they were flying to the U.K. for last season's game in London against the Bills.
ESPN's summary of the allegations in the lawsuit include that, "McManus recruited three other flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him," that "Doe I accuses McManus of trying to kiss her while she was seated during a session of turbulence and twice grinding up against her while she was serving the flight's two meal services," and, finally, "Doe II alleges that McManus grinded up against her while she was serving the flight's second meal service."
The Jaguars were included in the lawsuit for "failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team."
Regardless of how the lawsuit is resolved, the Jaguars could face consequences from the NFL.
Alcohol is prohibited from NFL team flights and teams like the Jaguars are responsible for compliance
According to a new report by Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, "witnesses will say alcohol was brought by Jaguars players onto the plane."
Alcohol is banned at team facilities and on team flights and the league reiterated this policy in 2022 with a "strongly worded" memo after two incidents — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing getting arrested for DUI after drinking on the team plane, and Commanders players were seen in social media videos drinking on a team flight. The memo mentioned significant discipline but did not specify what measures could be on the table.
These connections were made at the time the lawsuit was filed but the fact that Pro Football Talk is now reporting that witnesses will confirm alcohol was on the plane, the Jaguars are far more likely to face the consequences.
McManus was not re-signed by the Jaguars this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Commanders earlier this spring, before the lawsuit was filed. The two women who filed the lawsuit are reportedly seeking a jury trial. As of right now, there is no confirmed timeline for when proceedings could begin.