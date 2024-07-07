Jaguars owner puts pressure on Doug Pederson ahead of 2024 season
By Lior Lampert
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has not been shy about breaking out the checkbook in recent years. However, based on his recent comments, it sounds like there is pressure on head coach Doug Pederson to improve the team's internal development program.
Khan recently discussed the standard of Jaguars football, per their official website, where he emphasized the team's need to build through the draft. And considering Jacksonville has spent the second-most money in free agency from 2020-24, he's got a fair point.
The Jaguars have not done a great job evaluating talent and putting them in positions to succeed. Whether it is a scouting or coaching problem, it prompts Khan to make up for it with his wallet. So, the Jacksonville proprietor wants to see Pederson and his staff rectify the matter as soon as possible.
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan puts pressure on Doug Pederson ahead of the 2024 season
"... and this is for our coaching, that they have to develop young players," Khan said, per Jaguars senior writer John Oehser. "Our solution isn't going to be we're going to be signing free agents every year. We don't have the ability. Bottom line is that young talent has to be developed. The coaching, the coaching staff, their priorities have to change. Their mindset has to change. That's where we're going to get our future players."
It is hard to get much more blunt than that. Khan didn't mince words, adding that the Jags can't have an "addiction to free agents." While his desired approach to roster building is not wrong, it is hard to argue with Pederson's results over the past two seasons.
In 2022, the Jaguars have won a divisional title for the first time since 1999. They have finished with a winning record in consecutive campaigns, a feat they hadn't accomplished in nearly two decades. Then, last season, the Jaguars squandered an 8-3 start to the season, and finished 9-8 on the year. However, the late-season collapse could be attributed to the injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Overall, Jacksonville has experienced the most success in recent franchise memory under Pederson. Nevertheless, Khan wants to see the organization enhance its youth movement. Not only that, but to ensure they are drafting contributors to their roster for the foreseeable future.