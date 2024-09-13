Jaguars rename stadium after Trevor Lawrence for Week 2 home opener
By Austin Owens
Trevor Lawrence was drafted number one overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2021. Since joining the Jags, he has quickly become the face of the franchise. Once upon a time teams across the National Football League would look past the Jaguars, now thanks to him, they are no easy task.
However, the Jaguars dropped their season opener in a nail-biter to the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 20-17. Lawrence only went 12-of-21 for 162 yards with one touchdown in the air. While this is not the type of performance Jags fans are looking for and expecting from their QB1, they are ready to get behind him in an interesting way on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns in their first home game of the season.
Jaguars to rename stadium for Sunday's game
Ahead of the Browns and Jaguars matchup this Sunday, the Jacksonville franchise decided to get a little punny. EverBank Stadium is the known name for the venue the Jaguars call home but on Sept. 15 the name will change.
EverBank Stadium will be known as "TrEverBank Stadium" in just a few days. Now before anyone gets too worked up, it is worth noting that this is not permanent and is simply a play on words and is part of the collaboration between EverBank and Trevor Lawerence that has been going on for some time now.
The venue will place temporary signs throughout the stadium and on the outside to make the name change feel a little more authentic. When Trevor Lawerence was asked about the stadium name change, the quarterback was unsurprisingly humble in his response.
"I don't like having too much of the spotlight with stuff like that, but I think it was clever. They have the naming rights for the stadium, so it's a good play on words, and I was fine with it," Lawerence stated.
Look for Jaguar fans to get behind their quarterback a little extra on Sunday as they look to recover from a devastating Week 1 loss.