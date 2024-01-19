Is Jaire Alexander playing vs. 49ers? Packers playoff injury report
Cornerback Jaire Alexander has been one of the Green Bay Packers' best defensive players, but a sprained ankle may keep him from being able to play against the high-powered San Francisco 49ers offense.
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers listed cornerback Jaire Alexander as questionable for Saturday night's NFC Divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Alexander suffered a sprained ankle during a team walk-through prior to Sunday's 48-32 Wild Card win against the Dallas Cowboys. The star cornerback was listed as questionable leading up to the game but received clearance after going through an intensive pregame workout. He made a significant impact in the game. Along with seven tackles, Alexander had an acrobatic interception in Dallas territory during the first quarter, which set up a touchdown that gave Green Bay an early 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, Alexander aggravated his ankle injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game.
Will Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander play against the San Francisco 49ers?
The 26-year-old cornerback also did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. It's troubling news for the Packers, as the inconsistent defense prepares to face the high-powered 49ers passing attack, which ranked fourth in yards during the 2023 NFL season.
Still, Green Bay's coaches are optimistic about Alexander's chance to play in San Francisco.
“I think he’s a little bit further ahead this week than he was last week,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said after practice on Wednesday. “Last week, to be quite honest with you, when he did what he did on Wednesday, I honestly did not think that there was any chance.”
If available, Alexander would play on the pair with cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon in the starting nickel package. If Alexander is unable to go, Corey Ballentine would likely slot into the starting lineup, with David Long Jr. being elevated from the practice squad for depth.
Green Bay listed three other players are questionable on their injury report: Running back A.J. Dillon (neck), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (neck), and punter Daniel Whelan (illness). Pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare has been ruled out after suffering a significant knee injury in Dallas.