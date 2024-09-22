Jake Elliott has a new challenge to accomplish, thanks to Temple kicker
By Austen Bundy
Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo is now the stuff of legend in the Philadelphia metro area. On Saturday he hit a 64-yard field goal to end the first half against Utah State.
The ball barely cleared the left upright (facing the kicker), appearing to graze off of it as it went through, and trimmed the Aggies' lead to 21-17.
Trujillo's kick broke multiple records, most notably the longest successful kick ever at Lincoln Financial Field.
Meaning, Trujillo unseated famed Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott for the coveted title — which he claimed back in 2017.
Elliott notably hit a 61-yard field goal to give his team a walk-off victory over the division rival New York Giants back in his rookie year, a franchise record.
Elliott repeated the feat at home against the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, making him one of only two NFL kickers all-time to be perfect from 61 yards or longer (Brett Maher).
His two franchise record field goals are part of just 24 successful kicks from 61 yards or longer. In NFL history (up until the end of 2023) kickers are just 24-for-134 from that range.
Perhaps Elliott and head coach Nick Sirianni will be more inclined to attempt 64+ yard field goals at home the rest of this season. Philadelphia's next opportunity will come Oct. 13 when it hosts the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field.
Trujillo's kick on Saturday was the longest in college football since the 2008 season when UTEP's Jose Martinez hit a 64-yard field goal at home against Central Florida.
Trujillo's record-breaking boot must've fired up the rest of the team as the second half was all Temple. The Owls trounced Utah State 45-29, only allowing 8 points by the Aggies post-64-yard kick.
One thing is for sure, Trujillo won't be buying a drink in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.