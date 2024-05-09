Jalen Brunson injury puts already thin Knicks on a knife’s edge
The New York Knicks are a Cinderella team of sorts in the NBA playoffs. Sure, them making it to the second round isn't crazy considering they were the No. 2 seed, but they were able to outlast former MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round despite being without three-time All-Star Julius Randle who is out for the season.
New York was then dealt some more devastating news when defensive stalwart, Mitchell Robinson, was ruled out for the next six-to-eight weeks with an ankle injury. He could potentially return in the NBA Finals if the Knicks get there, but that's probably a stretch.
Now, in Game 2 of their first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson, the team's MVP, is questionable to return with a sore right foot. The already-thin Knicks might be even thinner.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson questionable to return with foot injury
The play is causing all sorts of confusion. First, it appeared to be a hand issue with Brunson as he was seen holding his hand on a play in the first quarter. Then, the Knicks said it was his foot.
It was hard to see where Brunson got hurt, so people were grasping at straws to try and find where it occurred. First, the assumption was this one, but that was quickly shot down as Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard kicked Brunson in an unfortunate spot.
This play appears to be more of an answer. We can sort of see Brunson tweak his right foot and we can see after the inbound that he immediately called for a substitution.
A Brunson injury is the absolute worst-case scenario for the Knicks. The 27-year-old had a career year in the regular season and has stepped his game up even more in the postseason, averaging an absurd 36.6 points per game to go along with 8.6 assists in 43.7 minutes per game. He has five straight games of at least 39 points and six assists after struggling with his shot in the first two games of the Sixers series.
New York has had all sorts of trouble in the Brunson-less minutes in Game 2 on Wednesday, as they're a -17 in the 16 minutes in which he has been out. The Knicks trail by 10 at halftime after leading by seven with Brunson on the floor.
Fortunately, Knicks fans can exhale. Brunson is on the court after halftime and was given a standing ovation by the Madison Square Garden faithful. He was shooting free throws while taking in MVP chants from the crowd. Whether he can play or play well remains to be seen, but it's good to see him on the floor.
UPDATE: Brunson is on the court to begin the second half as New York hopes to mount an electric comeback and take a commanding 2-0 series lead.