WATCH: Jalen Brunson tears up over All-Star nod after gutsy short-handed Knicks victory
Knicks fans praised Jalen Brunson after his standout performance at Madison Square Garden on the same night he was announced as an NBA All-Star reserve.
After scoring 40 points in the Knicks' 109-105 win over the Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson talked with MSG Network reporter Alan Hahn. As the interview continued, Knicks' fans filled Madison Square Garden with "M-V-P! M-V-P!" chants, leaving Brunson speechless.
Right before tip-off, it was announced that Brunson was named to his first All-Star game as a reserve for the Eastern Conference. He will be joined by teammate Julius Randle, who is currently injured.
The Knicks were up against a talented All-Star starter, Tyrese Haliburton, and his Pacers team that night, but Brunson proved why he is an All-Star.
At one point, the Knicks were down by 15 points but came back to fight.
Brunson played an outstanding game and went on a 7-0 run to put New York in the lead when they were down by three in the middle of the fourth quarter. He then hit a floater that was the dagger for the Knicks to seal the win. Then, hitting two free throws with 15 seconds left clinched him his fifth 40-point game this season.
This season, Brunson averages 27.1 points and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 48 percent from the field. All of his statistics this season are career-highs.
The New York City hero has the Knicks in third place in the Eastern Conference at 32-17 on the season.
2013 was the last time the Knicks had two All-Stars
It only took the Knicks a decade to have two NBA All-Stars on their roster again.
The last time the Knicks had two All-Stars was in 2013 when the duo of Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler were named All-Stars. But this time, the duo of Brunson and Randle have a chance to go beyond what Anthony and Chandler could do, which is just ultimately winning games.
For the first time in years, the New York Knicks are dangerous in the Eastern Conference, and it's in large part to Brunson and Randle. Brunson has averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 assists with Julius on the floor with him.
The Knicks are rolling in the Mecca of basketball, and Brunson has finally proven himself to be an All-Star, and the city of New York loves it.