Jalen Carter almost pulled off the smartest play in NFL history
Jalen Carter's sneaky attempt to intercept Patrick Mahomes' spike at the end of the first half would have been genius if it had worked.
They say that "almost only counts in horsehoes and hand grenades." But almost doesn't have to stop us from praising a great play attempt when we see one.
Take Jalen Carter's almost-interception against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle had the audacity to try to pick off Patrick Mahomes as he spiked the ball, and he almost pulled it off!
Jalen Carter's spike interception attempt was genius
Here's a closer look at it:
Spike are such a routine play, you can just imagine a quarterback mindlessly flinging the ball down without realizing a defender's hands have just appeared from between the center's legs. Carter really almost pulled that off. If he had, it would have been the most unexpected interception in NFL history. And one of the smartest plays ever.
Where did Carter, a rookie, even get the idea? Twitter came through with a potential answer. Because Ed Reed apparently tried to practice just that scenario with the Ravens, according to Domonique Foxworth.
It's safe to say Mahomes will be careful with any future spikes he attempts against the Eagles or anyone else.
Mahomes was spiking the ball to stop the clock so the Chiefs could kick a field goal attempt before the end of the first half. That kick put them up 17-7.
The Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles was tight as you'd expect for much of the half, even if Kansas City managed to take a two-score lead into halftime.