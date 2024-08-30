Jalen Hurts gives Eagles fans every reason to worry team won’t rebound
By John Buhler
While he may be a student of the game, it will be more than just a new offense Jalen Hurts has to learn this season.
With Kellen Moore coming over from the arch rival Dallas Cowboys to replace an ineffective Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator, Philadelphia will also have to adjust no longer having its start center as the fulcrum along the offensive line. Yes, Jason Kelce retired this offseason.
This means Hurts will now have to take on a bigger role in setting up his protections along the line of scrimmage. During the early part of his career, Hurts was asked to not worry about that from his coaching staff, as Kelce is one of the very best to ever do it. Although Hurts speaks highly of Kelce's replacement in Cam Jurgens, a third-year pro out of Nebraska, he is replacing a legend after all.
Here is what Hurts had to say about the big changes up front while going on 94.1 WIP on Thursday.
"I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it's just different autonomy in different places. We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility, and as a result of that I was told not to worry about a lot of things. And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I'm excited for that journey and this opportunity."
The Philadelphia Eagles have a true leader in Hurts under center, but he has to elevate his play again.
"It's been a role that I've been waiting on. I know we've had a well-respected, Hall of Fame guy who's been doing that, and now we [have] the opportunity to do that. It's something I've been wanting, and I think that's how it's supposed to be."
Hurts having to learn protections is not the end of the world, but rather a new wrinkle in his game.
Jalen Hurts must take on some responsibilities vacated by Jason Kelce
Look. From Hurts' tone, it sure sounds like he is up for the challenge. This is a guy who is the son of a high school football coach, one who wasn't seen as good enough to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide any longer. He lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa midway through his college career, resulting in him transferring to go play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. This was the best decision he ever made.
By going to play for Riley, it helped elevate his draft stock from maybe a day-three pick, to being a second-round pick by the Eagles. His talent and leadership proved to be too much for an increasingly ineffective Carson Wentz. Now look at them. Admittedly, I don't think Hurts learning his offensive line's protections are a bad thing, as Jurgens will have to adjust to his increased workload as well.
However, should the Eagles regress or play like they did in the second half of the season, that will be all she wrote for Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. He may be a savvy offensive mind, but losing Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen to Arizona and Indianapolis respectively, revealed a lot of holes in his coaching philosophy. Frankly, we can all say that things have been better between him and Hurts, too.
Either Dallas or Philadelphia should win the NFC East, but this could be a reason the Eagles fall short.