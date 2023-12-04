Jalen Hurts injury update: Eagles quarterback evaluated for concussion
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was slow to get up after a tackle and headed to the locker room against the 49ers.
The Philadelphia Eagles weren't having much fun on Sunday facing a sizable deficit against the San Francisco 49ers, and things only got worse.
Star quarterback Jalen Hurts took a hard hit and was slow to get up in the third quarter.
After spending some time in the medical tent, Hurts jogged back to the locker room. His status is currently unknown.
Marcus Mariota is the Eagles' back up quarterback. He was called upon to come into the game in Hurts' absence.
The official update indicated Hurts was being evaluated for a concussion.
Philadelphia would have reason to be conservative with Hurts regardless of what the testing says. The 49ers scored a touchdown on their next drive, increasing their lead to 36-13 in the fourth quarter.
Hurts' health is more important than getting him back in the firing line in a game that the Eagles almost certainly can't win. With the game getting out of hand, holding back the quarterback would seem like the prudent move.
Hurts was 17-for-29 for 196 yards through the air with 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground before he had to leave the game. Philadelphia's offense has seen better days, that's for sure.
UPDATE: The Eagles put Hurts back in the game, which is a good sign that he passed whatever concussion testing was performed in the locker room. That's great news for Philadelphia even though their prospects for winning on Sunday remained low.