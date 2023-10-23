Jalen Hurts pick six was the ultimate “Ball Don’t Lie” moment for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins would get redemption in the form of a pick-six after the referees brutally missed an obvious penalty.
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles met on Sunday Night Football in a battle between two of the top offenses in the NFL. Prior to halftime, the Dolphins cut their deficit to 17-10 on a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. On the second drive of the second half, the Dolphins were threatening to tie things up.
But the refs would brutally miss a call that seemingly cost the Dolphins.
On fourth and three, Tagovailoa targeted Cedrick Wilson along the sidelines, but the pass was incomplete. But during his route, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry grabbed him by the face mask. Wilson fell to the turf, looking for a flag from the referees. Yet, no call was made.
However, the Dolphins would get some redemption in the form of a "Ball Don't Lie" moment.
Dolphins score on pick-six off Jalen Hurts in 'Ball Don't Lie' moment
On the very next play of the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass intended for star wide receiver A.J. Brown. But cornerback Kader Kahou ran towards Hurts and swatted the pass, which deflected into the hands of linebacker Jerome Baker, who returned it 22 yards for the touchdown. With that, the game was tied.
The game was tied, albeit for less than four minutes. Philadelphia marched 75 yards downfield in eight plays, highlighted by a 12-yard run by Hurts and a 25-yard reception by wide receiver DeVonta Smith. On the final play, the Eagles took the lead on a 14-yard catch-and-run by Brown.
Would the Dolphins have liked for a face mask call to be called? Of course. That would have allowed Miami to try to tie the game on offense. While the non-call stung at the time, things worked themselves out for Miami, as evidenced by the pick-six.