Jalen Hurts said the quiet parts out loud in knee injury update
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't say much about his knee after Week 9's win, but he didn't need to.
By Kristen Wong
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave a subtle hint about the severity of his knee injury after Week 9's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Hurts has reportedly been dealing with a bone bruise to his knee for the last month or so. He was spotted with a knee brace in the second half of last week's game against the Dolphins, and on Sunday, he appeared to aggravate the injury in the first half.
The Eagles star got wrapped up in a sack in the final minutes of the second quarter; he got up slowly and limped off the field as Philly called a timeout. Hurts was back under center on the next play and didn't seem too bothered by his knee issue.
After the win, Hurts said he didn't think "the bye could've come at a better time." Such a statement would imply that Hurts is indeed hurting from the injury and could use the extra time (the Eagles have a bye next week) to rest.
Jalen Hurts knee injury: Eagles QB welcomes the bye week
Based on his Week 9 performance, no one could tell Hurts needed the rest, though.
Hurts threw 207 yards and two touchdowns against zero picks, and he added 36 rushing yards and one infamous Tush Push touchdown. With that score, he's now officially the Eagles' quarterback leader in career rushing touchdowns (33) and has seven on the season.
Against a stout Cowboys' pass rush, Hurts completed some nice scrambles and was able to escape heavy pressure, proving yet again he's one of the most dominant dual-threats in the game.
Hurts downplayed his knee injury in practice last week and hasn't yet popped up on the team injury report. After a much-needed bye week, he'll hopefully be at full health when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on November 20.