Jalen Milroe is becoming more than just the Heisman Trophy favorite
By Lior Lampert
As of this writing, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is the consensus betting favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. And understandably so, following an impressive outing to lead the Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs in a thrilling instant classic showdown in Tuscaloosa.
However, Milroe's vintage performance against Georgia in the national spotlight may have done more than secure him college football's most prestigious individual accolade. Alabama's dual-threat signal-caller is reportedly climbing up the 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings, based on intel gathered by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and John Talty.
Zenitz and Talty note that a scout had previously mentioned Milroe "emerging as a legitimate top-three round possibility." However, following his incredible effort versus Georgia, "multiple NFL personnel staffers" believe the Bama passer could merit a first-round selection should his strong play continue.
Jalen Milroe isn't only the Heisman Trophy favorite, but he's a potential 2025 first-round NFL Draft pick
An NFL scout told Zenitz and Talty that Milroe "basically did everything" against one of (if not the best) defenses in the country in Georgia. Whether it was with his arm or legs, the Bulldogs had no answer for the head of the snake that is Alabama's offensive unit.
Milroe completed 27 of his 33 passes for 374 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the SEC battle with Alabama. Moreover, his 16 carries went for 117 yards and two additional scores on the ground.
It's no surprise to see Milroe shoot up draft boards after a Herculean showing on primetime with a record-setting audience watching. He displayed poise and confidence under such bright lights, demonstrating his potential to be a leader at the professional level. Plus, the physical tools are apparent, highlighted by his gaudy stat-stuffing box score totals.
At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, Milroe possesses the ideal combination of size, athleticism and arm talent to thrive in the pros. Now in his second season as the full-time starter at Alabama, he looks more comfortable running the offense, coinciding with his rapid and ongoing ascension.
However, Milroe and the Crimson Tide can't take their foot off the gas. Head coach Kalen DeBoer used props to deliver that message ahead of a Week 6 clash with Vanderbilt.