Jalen Milroe gives definitive answer to Alabama future after Kalen DeBoer hire
While speculative uncertainty remains surrounding the post-Nick Saban era following his shocking decision to retire, quarterback Jalen Milroe has made his intentions surrounding his future at Alabama clear following the hiring of Kalen DeBoer.
By Lior Lampert
Following fabled head coach Nick Saban’s surprising decision to retire after 17 seasons at the University of Alabama, there was a lot of speculation and uncertainty surrounding the direction of the program.
However, the Crimson Tide acted fast, signing Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer to a lucrative contract, which put fans and players such as Jalen Milroe at ease.
According to BamaCentral’s Joe Gaither, Milroe has announced that he will be staying at Alabama amid the coaching change:
Jalen Milroe told fans he is staying at Alabama
Milroe not only confirmed that he would be staying with his announcement but he left no doubt about the decision. Per Gaither, Milroe was seen shouting “Roll Tide!” as he walked into the Mal Moore Athletic Facility in Tuscaloosa.
After reaching the College Football Playoff and earning votes on the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting ballot, Milroe is ready to build off of the impressive sophomore season he had.
In 2023, Milroe completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards to go with 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Milroe also proved to be a dynamic dual-threat option for the Crimson Tide this season, turning 161 rushing attempts into 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While Milroe and Alabama ultimately fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the National Championship, they finished 12-2 and appeared in this year’s Rose Bowl against the eventual champion Michigan Wolverines.
DeBoer’s presence should be a positive development for Milroe. In two seasons at the University of Washington, DeBoer developed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy runner-up and a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The first year without Saban at the helm will feel different for Alabama fans and take time to adjust to. However, it is encouraging to see Milroe embrace the change and express optimism about the post-Saban era under DeBoer.