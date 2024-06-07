Jalin Hyatt has jaw-dropping declaration for Giants in 2024
By Lior Lampert
The New York Giants shocked everyone by reaching the NFC Divisional Round in 2022. But the big bad wolf blew the house down the following season, relegating the team to cellar dweller status. After two polar opposite campaigns under head coach Brian Daboll, which version of this group do we put stock into?
It appears that sportsbooks, analysts and media personalities consider their postseason run from two years ago a mirage. Virtually no one anticipates the Giants to replicate that success, with many projecting them to finish near the bottom of the standings yet again. But what is the sentiment in the locker room?
Giants 2023 third-round pick, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, made it clear there is a sense of internal belief in New York. He went as far as making a bold, jaw-dropping declaration for the Giants and their 2024 outlook.
"You know, for me, I always set high expectations. Just looking at our team, looking at what we got, we have a good chance to do whatever we want to do," Hyatt said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.
Giants WR Jalin Hyatt has jaw-dropping prediction for team in 2024
"We have a playoff team and that's what we want to do and that's our focus," Hyatt declared. We're going to get there."
There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance, and Hyatt is certainly toeing it with his gutsy and eye-opening remarks.
Alternatively, why wouldn't Hyatt convey confidence in himself and his team when given a chance? Do we expect him to say anything different or negative? Nonetheless, the 22-year-old may be getting too big for his and the Giants' britches with this scalding hot take.
The Giants ranked near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every statistical offensive metric. Moreover, they lost the engine of their unit, star running back Saquon Barkley, in free agency this summer and have failed to replace him adequately. Regardless of how talented their defense may be, how can they compete if they struggle to move the chains and score points? The pressure will be on the quarterback, whether that's Daniel Jones or Drew Lock, to get the offense rolling. Plus, either signal caller will have rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers to throw to, who has been impressive during OTAs (organized team activities).
Per FanDuel, Big Blue's over/under for wins in 2024 is 6.5, with the odds favoring the under by a solid margin. They are also +440 to reach the playoffs, meaning a $100 wager nets you $440 -- which implies they are a 18.5 percent long shot to accomplish the feat.
We commend Hyatt for his faith in the Giants, but he may be getting ahead of himself here.