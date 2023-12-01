Jamal Adams crosses the line, shames reporter over Cowboys highlight
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams targeted the partner of Jets reporter in an out-of-bounds social media post.
Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks suffered a loss on Thursday Night Football to the Cowboys. Then Adams went on Twitter and took another L.
The Seahawks safety apparently took offense to a tweet from SNY's Connor Hughes, who wrote "yikes" above a highlight of Adams getting beat for a touchdown.
So he quote tweeted it with a picture of Connor's partner and a "yikes" caption.
It was a classless tweet from Adams, who was 1) overreacting to a fairly benign tweet from the reporter and 2) went low for no apparent reason.
Just as the families of players and coaches should be off-limits when applying criticism, the families of reporters should be off-limits as well. If Adams has an issue with Hughes, he can aim whatever criticism he wants at the reporter.
Either way, Adams comes off as petty and small. He hadn't tweeted since Nov. 25 before jumping back Twitter to reply to a tweet that didn't even reference him directly. How sensitive do you have to be to see that tweet, search out the reporter's social media for personal photos and then post one of them with an insult?
If there's personal beef between Hughes and Adams it's not immediately clear. Adams used to play for the Jets. Hughes covers the Jets for a living. Even if there was a prior conflict there, Adams crossed a line.
Adams has bigger issues to worry about after the Seahawks defense gave up 41 points to the Cowboys. Dallas was behind by eight points in the fourth quarter but scored 14 unanswered points to win the game 41-35. The loss dropped Seattle to 6-6.
The safety had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss but it clearly wasn't enough to slow down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Prescott threw three touchdowns with 299 yards through the air.