Ja’Marr Chase has fiery NSFW response to reported petty contract demands
The Brandon Aiyuk saga had all the makings of being the most drawn out, dramatic storyline of the entire NFL offseason. Aiyuk made demands, held out, requested trades and did just about everything in his power to get more money out of the San Fransisco 49ers. But when push came to shove, Aiyuk folded and accepted the 49ers initial contract offer. The drama was finally wrapped up before Week 1 kicked off.
Now, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals may have the most dramatic storyline of the offseason. We're two days away from Sunday's Bengals-Patriots game and Chase still doesn't have a contract extension. He's made it clear that he would play without one, but the deal is incredibly close to done.
Along the ride, there have been a ton of rumors that surrounded the whole situation, with very few of them coming from the mouths of Chase or the Bengals.
Ja'Marr Chase gives fiery response to Justin Jefferson related contract rumor
One of the more popular rumors in this saga was that Chase was sitting out while trying to get a contract extension that was richer than his friend and former teammate, Justin Jefferson's contract. The rumor was that Chase wanted just one penny more than Jefferson, an obvious sign that he wanted bragging rights over his friend.
But Chase completely shot this rumor down like a duck during duck hunting season.
"If I want to beat Justin, I want to beat the s**t out of Justin. Not by a penny," Chase said on Friday afternoon.
To be fair, this rumor makes sense. Chase and Jefferson are really close friends with a great relationship. Both are incredibly talented and it's hard to choose a side for which one is better and more deserving of the bigger contract. That puts them around the same market value.
If Chase would have wanted just one penny more than Jefferson, everybody would have believed it. In fact, everybody did believe it.
But either because he's becoming frustrated with the contract situation or the media, Chase was quite fiery in his his response to this rumor.
With that being said, the intial rumors of the contract details being similar, lower or one cent higher than the contract that Jefferson has should be taken with a grain of salt. It's hard to imagine that Chase is looking for anything less than a significantly larger contract than what Jefferson has. That's just what this kind of comment insinuates.