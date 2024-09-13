James Cook literally cooks Dolphins defense in first half of Week 2 matchup
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Dolphins entered "Thursday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills looking to make a statement against their divisional rivals. However, James Cook had other plans in the first half.
Cook was on a mission through two quarters of play against the Phins. Buffalo's star running back gashed Miami via the ground and air -- en route to three touchdowns.
Impressively, Cook found the end zone thrice in 30 minutes of action in Week 2, stunning the Miami faithful at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bills star RB James Cook literally cooks the Dolphins defense in the first half of Week 2
Buffalo started their inaugural offensive possession of the game in plus territory after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an opening-drive interception. Cook almost instantly made Miami pay for the costly turnover, connecting with signal-caller Josh Allen for a 17-yard touchdown reception.
Not long after, Cook walked in for a one-yard score to put Buffalo up 17-7 in the second quarter. Miami's defensive line was a ragdoll, allowing Bills blockers to push them easily.
Last but not least, Cook converted a run up the middle late in the first half into a paydirt trip from 49 yards out. He found the edge and beat several Dolphins defenders for six, including ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
For context, Cook scored exactly two rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons entering the 2024 campaign. He nonchalantly matched that total on Thursday, and it only took him a couple of frames to do.
As renowned NFL reporter Ed Werder notes (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), Cook made Bills franchise history with his incredible performance. The Pro Bowl tailback became the third Buffalo player in the last 30 years to score three touchdowns in a first half.
What's crazy is Cook and the Bills did this in a pair of quarters. They dismantled and demoralized the Phins, yet there's still plenty of time to add to the onslaught.
Bills Mafia must be feeling giddy after seeing Cook and company run wild. But perhaps no one is more thrilled than those who roster the former second-round pick in fantasy football.