James Dolan strikes Villanova gold: Mikal Bridges to follow Jalen Brunson's lead in Knicks title hunt
The Villanova Knicks won two national championships in three years together in college. The four friends and former teammates are officially linked up in New York with the same energy they had back in college: to get an NBA title.
Jalen Brunson agreed on a deal to keep him with the Knicks through 2029 with a four-year $156.6 million contract extension. The superstar took a $113 million pay cut to give the Knicks some flexibility to go after other players.
NBA Insider Marc Stein ($) is now reporting that the newest Nova Knick, Mikal Bridges, could be the next player to take a pay cut.
"League sources say that the expectation now, furthermore, is that Bridges is likely to follow Brunson's lead and sign a team-friendly deal of his own when it's his turn to negotiate an extension (he's eligible for a shorter and less attractive deal as soon as Oct. 1 or a four-year extension if he waits until after the season) that cements himself at MSG alongside his fellow former Villanova teammates Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo," Stein reported.
Mikal Bridges could take Jalen Brunson-type contract with Knicks
Bridges is eligible to sign an extension on Oct. 1 but since he is on a rookie extension until 2026, he can only sign a two-year extension. But doing that this offseason would save owner James Dolan and the Knicks a bunch of money for the future.
If Bridges waits until next summer to sign an extension, he can make up to over $40 million per year and make up to nearly $300 million total if he hits unrestricted free agency after the 2025-26 season, per Stein.
The stars for the Knicks are making significant cuts to bring in other players who can lead them to a title. It's not expected to see this across the league, and it is rare to see two top players on a team make the cuts as well. Even with a franchise like the Knicks, who are known to be on the cheaper side, they have been spending money recently to ensure that they can keep their leading players and win their first NBA Championship since 1973.
But now, with Bridges hypothetically taking the pay cut, the Knicks can extend Julius Randles's contract and the possibility of signing other players in the offseason. In addition, keeping the rest of the core group in New York for the long term could see the Knicks build their best roster in decades.