James Harden takes over infamous record for playoff futility after Al Horford gets his ring
By Lior Lampert
Monday was a night of firsts for Boston Celtics center Al Horford. Not only did he become the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA championship, but he finally got his ring.
Horford snapped a streak of 186 playoff games without winning a title with Boston's 4-1 NBA Finals series victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Only Hall of Famer Karl Malone has experienced a more extensive drought in league history (193 contests).
After 17 years, it was worth the wait for Horford, evidenced by his reaction as he checked out of Game 5. You can see how much it means to him as he heads to the bench in the closing stages, receiving a heartwarming ovation from fans:
With Horford now winning a title, there is a new active leader for most postseason games without climbing the highest mountain -- James Harden.
Harden is one of the most decorated and accomplished players of his generation. A 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, three-time scoring champion and former league MVP, all he's missing is a championship. Nonetheless, the southpaw combo guard has postseason demons he has yet to exercise.
During his 15-year career, Harden has reached the playoffs every season, making it to the Finals once in 2012. Despite being regarded as one of the best offensive players ever, his production and efficiency have notably dipped when the lights get brighter.
Entering unrestricted free agency, many anticipate Harden re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason after the team traded for him in November. But this notorious record will continue to follow him until he gets a ring, like Horford. Could that sway his decision to sacrifice a higher salary and more prominent role in favor of latching on to a contender?
Kudos to Horford for sticking with it and finally getting the monkey. He and the Celtics have come close over the years, but now they get the job. The question now is: Does the veteran big man ride off into the sunset and retire?
Horford may have sealed his Hall of Fame bid by hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy regardless of what comes next. A five-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA member, one-time All-Defense choice and now a champion, his accolades and longevity deserve recognition.