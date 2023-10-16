James Harden trade holdup is squarely on Daryl Morey, and Clippers are tired of waiting
The LA Clippers want to get the James Harden trade done, but Daryl Morey is playing hardball.
The Philadelphia 76ers are prepared to begin the season with James Harden on the roster. The 34-year-old has amicably participated in training camp and he's even praising new head coach Nick Nurse.
Far from his infamous mess-making in Houston and Brooklyn, Harden has acted with the utmost professionalism since his return from a summer of trade requesting. Still, Harden considers his relationship with Daryl Morey and the front office beyond repair after he "lost trust" due to the Sixers' offseason radio silence.
Harden is in the final year of his contract and it's clear he has no desire to stay in Philadelphia long-term. While there's part of Daryl Morey that might earnestly believe reconciliation is still possible, the Sixers appear to acknowledge the situation at hand. Morey has openly discussed seeking trades.
So, why hasn't it happened? Well, because Morey is playing hardball.
Sixers, Daryl Morey continue to play hardball with Clippers in James Harden trade talks
"The Clippers want to get a deal done soon," writes Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "They’re offering a first-round pick, a draft-pick swap, and expiring contracts for the 2018 MVP and three-time scoring champion. And a source said Los Angeles doesn’t want to raise their offer. As the only team bidding for him, the source said the Clippers don’t feel a need to do so. The source said Morey is the one holding up the deal."
Absolutely nobody should be shocked to hear that Morey is operating with a high threshold and zero flexibility. He allowed Ben Simmons to hold out for half a season. If Harden isn't even tainting the locker room or impacting Philadelphia negatively on the court, Morey will feel absolutely no pressure until the February trade deadline.
Now, Harden could decide to half-try once the season starts. We've seen it before. But, all indications point to Harden being in great shape and working well with teammates, all of whom respect the veteran. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Patrick Beverley — just about everyone has publicly stated support for Harden and a desire for him to return.
For Morey, it's all about maximizing the Sixers' rapidly dwindling title window. Joel Embiid won't stay happy with second-round exits forever. If the Sixers can't flip Harden for another star — or assets worth another star in the future — he won't pull the trigger. It's that simple.
The Sixers' plan is not hard to decipher. Let Harden play, hopefully work up his trade value as teams remember how good he is, and let the price rise naturally before the deadline. There is risk to such a strategy, as injuries or a simple stagnation of the market could leave the Sixers empty-handed. But, right now, the Clippers are the only team bidding for Harden's services. Until there's pressure to spend more, the offer won't improve. Expiring contracts, one pick, and a pick swap doesn't really move the needle for Philadelphia.
Morey will catch slack for being stubborn, but James Harden was a top-15 or 20 player last season. If Harden isn't hellbent on making the Sixers' lives torturous, Morey is right to hold out for more than the Clippers' paltry offer. Pompey notes that Terance Mann is a player of interest for Morey, but the Clippers are keeping Mann off the table. I'm sorry, but any team serious about adding James Harden would not keep Terance Mann off the table.
Philadelphia is wise to play it slow. It's hard to imagine Harden's value bottoming out any further. The only risk is missing out on a first-round pick if a trade doesn't occur before the deadline, but then the Sixers have the ability to offer Harden the most money next summer... At that point, maybe Morey can salvage the relationship. Crazier things have happened.