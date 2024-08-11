Gruesome James Paxton injury video is a new low for Red Sox luck
By Mark Powell
With Garrett Whitlock and Lucas Giolito already on the injured list this season, there aren't many options available for the Boston Red Sox starting rotation should they suffer another long-term ailment. And, just like that, James Paxton was removed from his latest start against the Houston Astros.
The Red Sox are alive in the AL Wild Card race, just 2.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals. Boston entered their game against Houston losers of three in a row. A start by Paxton, a former Red Sox pitcher who was picked up via a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, could've been a turning point. However, at this point even a win on Sunday would feel like a step backward, as the starting pitching staff will be taxed moving forward.
In his first start with the Red Sox, Paxton gave up three runs in just over four innings. This isn't his first stint in Boston, either, as Paxton had a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts with the Sox in 2023. That familiarity played a big role in the Red Sox decision to deal for Paxton at the deadline. Unfortunately, in doing so they overlooked his injury history, and that could come back to haunt them.
James Paxton suffers an injury that'll hurt the Red Sox rotation
Paxton came down awkwardly on his leg against the Astros, and struggled limping off the mound.
Any injury to Paxton won't help matters in the Boston rotation, which was holding on by a thread anyway.
In the meantime, starting pitchers like Richard Fitts, who is their No. 9 prospect and anchoring the Triple-A Worcester rotation could be their best remaining option. Wikelman Gonzalez, the team's No. 5 prospect, is stuck in Double-A and thus may not be the best choice to fill such an important role in the starting rotation just yet.