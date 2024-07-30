Japan vs. Nigeria: Olympics women's soccer live stream, lineups, preview
Japan seemed destined to enter the final slate of group stage fixtures without a point in the 90th minute on Sunday. However, Momoko Tanikawa and Saki Kumagai had other plans. The duo combined for two goals in four minutes during stoppage time, stunning Marta and Brazil. Now, with three points to their name, the Asian outfit faces a tough Nigeria team with renewed energy, eyeing a spot in the quarterfinals.
Randy Waldrum's Super Falcons have evolved into a formidable defensive unit. Organized, disciplined, and tactically astute, they excel at limiting quality chances while maintaining the ability to launch swift counterattacks. Nigeria's defensive prowess is evident in their two losses so far, each ending in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Even Spain, despite unleashing 25 shots against the African giant according to Sofascore, only managed to breach Nigeria's defense once — through Alexia Putellas' stunning left-footed free kick.
It's been a significantly better defensive display than the first time we saw Nigeria on this stage — the 2000 Olympic Games. That year, all three teams in the Super Falcons' group smashed home three goals against them.
Futoshi Ikeda's Japan just knows how to not only win ball games but win them in a variety of ways. In its convincing 4-1 friendly win over New Zealand, Nadeshiko Japan had nearly 60 percent possession. Last time out, in the come-from-behind triumph, the Asian side created four times the amount of big chances as Brazil despite having the ball only 36 percent of the time. If this team can be a little more efficient in the final third, you could make the case for Japan to finish as one of the three Olympic medalists.
These two haven't met since a friendly encounter in October of 2022 at the Noevir Stadium Kobe. Two goals in four minutes by Mina Tanaka, now a forward for Utah Royals FC in the National Women's Soccer League, led Japan to a comfortable victory.
As far as competitive contests go, Nigeria beat the Japanese by a goal in the group stages of the 2004 Olympics thanks to a Vera Okolo second-half goal.
Predicted lineups for Japan vs. Nigeria
Japan (5-3-2)
Goalkeeper: Ayaka Yamashita
Defenders: Saki Kumagai (C), Moeka Minami, Hana Takahashi, Tōko Koga, Kiko Seike
Midfielders: Hinata Miyazawa, Fūka Nagano, Yui Hasegawa
Forwards: Mina Tanaka, Maika Hamano
Nigeria (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie
Defenders: Nicole Payne, Osinachi Ohale, Blessing Demehin, Chidinma Okeke
Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe, Rasheedat Ajibade (C), Deborah Abiodun, Toni Payne
Forwards: Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu
How to watch Japan vs. Nigeria in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Nantes, France
Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
TV Info: UNIVERSO
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
Score Prediction: Japan 1-0 Nigeria