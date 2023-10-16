Overreaction Monday: Jared Goff is an MVP candidate after Detroit Lions 5-1 start
Is Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff the dark horse candidate for the NFL MVP?
By James Nolan
After all the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions in the offseason, they've done nothing but live up to it. Through the first six weeks of the season, quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions are 5-1, which is tied for the best record in the NFL.
The former first-overall pick is having a stellar season, as he's fifth in passing yards with 1,618. Goff has 11 passing touchdowns as well, which is tied for second in the NFC this season.
Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell has found something in the 29-year-old QB, as he is playing at an MVP level so far. Detroit is top five in points this season, and that's thanks to Goff's 13 total TDs so far.
Could Lions QB Jared Goff win the NFL MVP with Detroit this season?
Detroit has one of the top offenses in the league, as Goff has talent all around him. David Montgomery got hurt in Week 6 but is having a stellar season. They also have talented rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield.
Not only do they have a solid rushing attack, but they also have a great passing attack. Goff has one of the most talented receivers in football to throw to, as Amon-Ra St. Brown just had his third game this season with at least 100 receiving yards in Week 6.
If the offense can stay healthy for the rest of the season, Goff will continue to play at a high level for Detroit. This is arguably the most talented team the veteran QB has played on, and that's saying a lot considering he led a Los Angeles Rams team to the Super Bowl in 2018.
Even though Goff isn't a big name compared to other MVP candidates, it doesn't mean he shouldn't be in consideration. He is having the best season of his career so far, as he has the Lions sitting in first place in the NFC North.
Goff winning the MVP may have seemed like a long shot at the start of the season. Now after six games, it seems like the former first-overall pick is a dark horse candidate for the award if he continues to play like he has.