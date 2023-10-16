Overreaction Monday: Jared Goff is an MVP candidate after Detroit Lions 5-1 start

Takeaways from today’s Lions game:



- The Detroit Lions are Super Bowl contenders

- ARSB is a top 10 WR

- Jared Goff is THAT GUY

- Jamo is indeed not a bust

- ALEX. ANZALONE. 😤

- The Lions have a top 5 offense AND defense



I LOVE THIS TEAM. #OnePride

pic.twitter.com/eX6OYeo3pF