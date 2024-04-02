Jared Goff projected to get a shockingly expensive contract extension from Lions
The first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has found a second life with the Detroit Lions, and may be about to get paid.
Who knows what could have been if the Detroit Lions managed to hang on to that 24-7 halftime lead at San Francisco? While the organization still hasn’t played a game on Super Sunday, the club appears headed in the right direction.
The franchise is coming off a season in which it reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The team won a division title for the first time since 1993, and won a postseason contest for the first time since 1991.
One of the big reasons there’s so much optimism in the Motor City these days has been the play of their quarterback. Back in 2021, along with other considerations, the Lions and Los Angeles Rams swapped signal-callers. Matthew Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl with Sean McVay’s team. Jared Goff, who started for McVay’s Rams in Super Bowl LIII (a 13-3 loss to the Patriots), has gotten better every year he’s played for the Lions.
The eight-year pro is in the final year of his current four-year contract with the Lions (via Spotrac). According to one outlet, he could be poised for a new and lucrative deal.
Jared Goff projected to get massive contract from Lions
In three seasons with Dan Campbell’s squad, Goff has played and started 48 games. He has thrown for a combined 12,258 yards and served up nearly three times as many scores (78) as interceptions (27). Goff has connected on an impressive 66.5 percent of his throws, and his TD passes and yardage totals have increased each year with the franchise.
A long-term investment in a productive quarterback who doesn’t turn 30 years old until mid-October sounds like good business for an organization that has been headed upward after too many lean years. Having Goff also means having a playoff-tested quarterback. Four of his eight NFL campaigns have resulted in postseason invitations. In three playoff contests in 2023, he connected on 69.7 percent of his throws for 837 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Of course, the ball is in the hands of general manager Brad Holmes. He would be wise to make sure Goff has the ball in his hands for the next few seasons.