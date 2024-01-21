Jared Goff record in playoff games: Win-loss, results and stats
Jared Goff has a lot of playoff performances on his resume. Here is his career playoff record and stats with the Detriot Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
By Scott Rogust
Entering the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions had high expectations after they nearly made the playoffs the year prior. They showed that the hype was real in the season-opener when they defeated the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure enough, the Lions would cruise throughout the season as one of the top teams in the entire NFC. That led to the team clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 and winning their first-ever NFC North Championship.
General manager Brad Holmes is credited for putting together the roster, and head coach Dan Campbell is getting the most out of them. One of the Lions' big gambles was trading away quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and getting Jared Goff in return. Goff showed he was far from washed and actually improved his play in Detroit.
With the Lions' playoff run ongoing, what is Goff's record and stats in the postseason?
Jared Goff record in playoff games
As the starting quarterback for the Rams and Lions, Goff holds a 4-3 record in the playoffs.
Goff's first playoff appearance took place in 2017, when the 11-5 Rams lost to the 10-6 Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card Round by the score of 26-13.
2018 was Goff's longest playoff run, with the Rams beating the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 53. However, the Rams lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots.
Goff's final playoff appearance for the Rams took place in 2020, with the Rams beating the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. Los Angeles would lose 32-18 to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.
This season, Goff helped lead the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991, when they beat the Rams 24-23.
Jared Goff stats in playoffs
Scroll right on the table below to see full statistics.
Game
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
Yds
TD
INT
2017 Wild Card vs. ATL
24
45
53.3
259
1
0
2018 Divisional vs. DAL
15
28
53.6
186
0
0
2018 NFC Championship at NO
25
40
62.5
297
1
1
Super Bowl 53 vs. NE
19
38
50.0
229
0
1
2020 Wild Card at SEA
9
19
47.4
155
1
0
2020 Divisional at GB
21
27
77.8
174
1
0
2023 Wild Card vs. LAR
22
27
81.5
277
1
0
In Goff's career, he has never thrown multiple touchdown passes in a single playoff game. For the Rams, Goff's best performance had to be in the 2018 NFC Championship Game, where he threw for 297 yards in the team's 26-23 win over the Saints. Goff's most efficient playoff game overall was the Lions' Wild Card Round win over the Rams, completing 81.5-percent of his passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.
Goff and the Lions will look to continue their season on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET.