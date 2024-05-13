Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight? Latest injury updates for Cavs vs. Celtics, Game 4
By Lior Lampert
After putting the Boston Celtics and the basketball world on notice with a 24-point road victory at TD Garden to claim homecourt advantage in their Eastern Conference Semifinal playoff matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers turned into a pumpkin in Game 3, squandering their chance to take a 2-1 series lead.
On Monday night, they will look to avoid heading back to Boston on the brink of elimination, meaning it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort from the entire Cavs lineup. With their season virtually on the line, Cleveland is hoping to welcome Jarrett Allen back to the lineup, who has been out since Apr. 30 after suffering a right rib contusion during their first-round clash with the Orlando Magic.
Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight? Latest injury updates for Cavs vs. Celtics, Game 4
Allen is listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday night, according to the NBA's official injury report.
Despite the questionable tag, Allen participated during Cleveland's morning shootaround for a second consecutive game day, suggesting he is nearing a return if not on the verge of doing so.
Allen could potentially be a series-swinging player upon return, especially considering the lack of size Boston has sans Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain). He averaged 17 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game across four postseason contests against the Magic before going down with the rib issue and being sidelined ever since.
Isaac Okoro has filled Allen's spot in the starting five during his absence, which will likely continue should the latter remain out on Monday, prompting the Cavs to deploy a small-ball lineup with promising young big man Evan Mobley moving to the center position.
Allen hasn't felt particularly close to suiting up since getting hurt. But the successive practice session appearances suggest he is nearing a return, if not on the verge of doing so as soon as Game 4. He would give the Cavs a much-needed boost as they look to right the ship following a poor showing on their home floor the last time they played.
Cavs All-Star combo guard Donovan Mitchell is also questionable heading into Game 4 with a left calf strain. His absence would effectively have Cleveland dead on arrival.