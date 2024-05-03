Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Magic, Game 6
Will the Cleveland Cavaliers have their rim-running center Jarrett Allen for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series versus the Orlando Magic on Friday as the team looks to close it out on the road?
By Lior Lampert
The availability of Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen bears watching as the team looks to close out their first-round NBA playoff series versus the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Allen missed Cleveland's one-point Game 5 victory this past Tuesday due to a right rib contusion after being 'pierced' by an elbow from Magic wing Franz Wagner in the prior meeting, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic ($).
Will the Cavs have their star big man at their disposal for Game 6 in Orlando?
Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Magic, Game 6
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen was officially ruled out ahead of game time. Marcus Morris Sr. will start in his place.
ORIGINAL: Currently listed as questionable per the NBA's official injury, Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters that Allen did not participate in practice on Thursday, instead focusing on treatment and rehab. However, the former sounded optimistic about the latter's progress, adding that he will join the team in traveling to Orlando with hopes of suiting up.
"He'll [Allen] be with us on the trip. We expect him to give it a go if we can," Bickerstaff said.
Allen has been a game-changing presence during this series when on the court, averaging 17 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and one block, leading the NBA in postseason field goal percentage (67.6). Josh Poloha of Eleven Warriors believes he appeared to have suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of Game 4 during this sequence:
Whatever the case, Cleveland getting Allen back in the lineup would significantly boost their chances of moving onto the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a feat they have yet to accomplish in the post-LeBron James era.
With the three other matchups in the East officially concluded, all eyes are on Allen and the Cavs. If Cleveland can finish the job on Friday, a second-round clash with the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics is up next.