Jarrett Stidham has the worst-case scenario comparison for Broncos QB Bo Nix
What in the world is going on in Denver?
First, the Broncos sent veteran QB Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh. Then, they brought in Zach Wilson from New York, just to draft Oregon’s Bo Nix, all the while the Broncos’ Jarrett Stidham watched in the background.
For Stidham, Russell Wilson’s departure from Denver should have signified a new era as starting QB. Just a few months ago, Stidham was confident that he could be the one to lead the Broncos to victory next season. Now, he’s having to vie for the opportunity against two new hires as the resident veteran of the team.
Jarrett Stidham compares Box Nix to Mac Jones, just not in the way you might think
Jarrett Stidham is no stranger to this kind of internal competition.
“I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England when we drafted Mac Jones,” he said last week. “It’s a business, I totally understand it, but at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not just going to sit down and let someone else walk on in here– I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. I’m super excited about it.”
In his five years in the NFL, Jarrett Stidham has appeared in thirteen regular-season games, and started twice. Comparatively, Zach Wilson is far more experienced with thirty-three starts in the last three years with the New York Jets. Bo Nix, who will still have the most to prove as the rookie of the three, had a record sixty-one starts in his college career, putting him as the most experienced rookie of the 2024 NFL draft. Stidham definitely has his work cut out for him if he is going to beat out Zach Wilson and Bo Nix for the starting QB job.
The three QBs will have OTAs and training camp in July to showcase their talent and compete for the coveted starting position. As of now, head coach Sean Payton has promised to divide the work equally between Stidham, Nix, and Wilson. While it’s not an ideal scenario for anyone involved, this competition is sure to light a fire under the three contenders. The clock is ticking– who will prove up to the task?