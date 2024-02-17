Jason and Travis Kelce pay Vikings fans huge compliments free agents should listen to
Minnesota Vikings fans deserve a lot more credit, and two big-name NFL stars are giving it to them.
Although cynical NFL fans and pundits will always claim "money talks," there are so many examples of players who have prioritized playing for the fans above everything else. Sometimes, that's a player taking less money to remain with their current team after becoming a fan favorite in that city, but, other times, a player is drawn to a particular crowd or stadium vibe in the pursuit of rings.
The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs are fabled for their raucous stadiums, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers for their enduring fanbases and prestige. Yet the Minnesota Vikings appear to get overlooked when discussing the best fanbases in the NFL both in terms of stadium atmosphere and the amount of energy they place into following their team.
Two of the league's most respected veterans, Jason and Travis Kelce, are more than ready to give Vikings fans their fair due. As long-time stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs, respectively, Jason and Travis are more than familiar with impassioned fanbases, so it means something when they praise Vikings fans effusively.
With over 66,000 fans per game and a 120-decibel crowd recording, the numbers show that the Vikings have one of the best home game atmospheres in the league. That kind of energy can push a team to victory and is especially motivating for defensive players to hear when the opponent takes the field.
As the Vikings look to get back to being a powerhouse in the NFC North with a productive free agent period this spring, players around the league considering their next destination might want to listen to the Kelces and think about how motivating it can be to play in an atmosphere like the one at U.S. Bank Stadium. For defensive players looking to bolster their numbers with sacks and turnovers and for any player looking to join a vibrant football culture, the Vikings have a great advantage.