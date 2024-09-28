Jason Benetti’s brilliant call of Tigers’ playoff clinching win is even better coming against his former team
There has not been anything going right for the Chicago White Sox this season. The constant stream of bad news has been dominating the MLB headlines all season long. From their 21-game losing streak to reports of White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf cutting payroll for 2025, to the laughable fact they can not draft higher than 10th because of anti-tanking rules, nothing has gone their way.
It all led up to last night's MLB record-breaking 121st loss to the Detroit Tigers. That loss seemed likely to happen. The Tigers have had the best record in baseball since early August and with a win, they were heading to their first post-season appearance in 10 years.
But what really put a stamp to the end of this horrific season was the person who made the final out call for the Tigers, former White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti.
Jason Benetti jumping into a better situation with Tigers
Benetti, who had been with the White Sox for eight years, found a more appealing opportunity with the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers expressed a strong interest in his broadcasting style and values, which made the move particularly attractive. Benetti also highlighted that the White Sox's initial approach, where they saw his role as merely giving him a chance, contrasted with the Tigers' more collaborative and respectful discussions. It was reported that Reinsdorf didn't like his humor nor missing games for college football, as he is a national broadcaster for basketball and football for Fox.
The fallout between Benetti and the White Sox appears to have stemmed from internal conflicts, particularly involving Brooks Boyer, the White Sox Senior Vice President of Revenue and Marketing. According to reports, the relationship between Benetti and Boyer had become strained, with one source citing an inappropriate comment made by Boyer as a significant point of tension. This led to an environment where Benetti no longer felt supported by the team, which ultimately contributed to his decision to leave
Ultimately, Benetti’s departure was a combination of personal frustrations and a desire for a new environment that aligned more with his vision for sports broadcasting. His move to Detroit was announced in November 2023, marking a significant transition in his career. This season, Tigers fans and the entire manager staff has taken to Benetti and it showed on during their locker room celebration last night.
What certainly has helped Benetti is his chemistry with anyone he does the game with. Bally Sports Detroit rotates former Tigers Kirk Gibson, Andy Dirks and Dan Petry, and he manages to run the broadcast, similar to a point guard on a basketball team. Stockton to Malone or Magic Johnson to the various guys he ran the Showtime offense, Benetti's entertaining brand of broadcasting has been a big benefit to Tigers fans.
You could say the ending of the game was karma, but the reality is, the White Sox are just terrible, and the Tigers not only got the benefits of the schedule, but they also got a great play-by-play man in the process.