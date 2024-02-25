Jason Kelce gives a crucial update on retirement decision
Jason Kelce has yet to announce an official decision on his future in the NFL.
By Josh Wilson
Jason Kelce has had weeks to sit back and think about his future. After the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention, he became a full-fledged Kansas City Chiefs fan, becoming one of the main characters alongside Taylor Swift in the Kelce's luxury box at every stop of the way en route to Travis Kelce's third Super Bowl win.
Jason, meanwhile, is mulling options and considering retirement. It was reported after the Eagles loss that he told his teammates he was retiring, but since, Jason has made it clear he's still deciding.
Jason Kelce is still staying in game shape, keeping his options open for 2024 return
On a recent podcast appearance (Superfly), here's what Kelce had to say about his deliberation (H/T SI):
“I don’t know. I’m trying to figure it out right now. Right now, exploring different opportunities if I end up retiring. Still working out and staying in shape if I end up playing again," Kelce said.
Eagles fans have to take that as good news. Kelce staying in shape makes the possibility of a return to the field for one last hurrah far more possible than if he had completely let himself go in a state of retirement body.
Kelce has been a long consistent center on the offensive line for Philadelphia, but emerged as a crucial offensive piece of the puzzle this year. Philly ran a successful "tush push" play (known locally as the "Brotherly Shove" that relied on the team pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts above a pile when there is a yard or fewer to go. Kelce sets the tone there as the center.
Sounds like we may still have to wait a bit longer for Kelce to figure out what he wants to do officially. But the door? It's wide open for a return.