Jason Kelce gives Saquon Barkley advice on how to avoid the Tush Push
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce provided new running back Saquon Barkley with advice on how to avoid getting a rushing touchdown taken away from him by Jalen Hurts.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles have embraced the quarterback sneak ever since head coach Nick Sirianni took over. With one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who can squat over 600 pounds, it's a nearly unstoppable play. This play is known as two things -- "the Tush Push" and "the Brotherly Shove."
So when the Eagles signed former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the talk immediately went to the quarterback sneak play. Those who didn't like the Eagles or weren't fans of Barkley joining Philadelphia, immediately mocked the 2018 second-overall pick being forced to shove Hurts for a first down or touchdown instead of taking the rockhimself.
During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, recently retired Eagles center Jason Kelce gave Barkley some advice regarding the "Tush Push." Kelce urged Barkley to fall at the two-yard line instead of the one-yard line, because if the latter happened, Sirianni would call for the QB sneak.
Jason Kelce provides new Eagles RB Saquon Barkley advice on how to avoid the 'Brotherly Shove'
Barkley brought up former Eagles running back Miles Sanders and how many touchdowns were taken away from him when he watched his film. Barkley said "just gotta strain a little more" to get the first down or fall into the end zone.
Kelce then recalled a story during the 2022 season, Sanders' last year with the Eagles, and he was incredibly happy that the running back was able to score a touchdown. Kelce said that whenever the running back would fall at the one-yard line, he would tell them, "I'm sorry" in the huddle since the quarterback sneak was happening.
Barkley hit free agency after being unable to strike a deal with the Giants in the past year. With the Giants having many holes to fill on the roster, especially along the offensive line, they allowed him to test the open market. But Barkley would decide to sign with the Eagles, despite interest in the Houston Texans. Earning $37.75 million over the next three years while staying near where he grew up was a win for both sides, with the Eagles being in a position to pay big bucks for a running back to help improve their offense and contend for a Super Bowl in the NFC.
Last year, Barkley ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 carries, while catching 41-of-60 targets for 280 yards and four touchdowns.
Barkley has the chance to put up unreal numbers behind Philadelphia's offensive line. But when it comes to red zone runs, he'll have to follow Kelce's advice -- either fall down at the two-yard line or run for a touchdown. If he falls at the one, Hurts is sneaking up the middle of the line of scrimmage.