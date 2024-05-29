Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce involved in ridiculous altercation with Jersey Shore Karen
Professional athletes are humans too. That goes for Jason and Kylie Kelce. Unfortunately, one Karen doesn't care and prefers her world over common cordiality.
While attempting to have a low-key date night in Margate City, N.J, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife were approached by a woman asking for a photo. Multiple witnesses say Kylie Kelce "politely declined" the request, and then, according to witnesses, the situation escalated.
Talk about being entitled. First and foremost, major props to Jason for staying out because god only knows what would have happened. Secondly, thank you to the individuals who first recorded the video, or else speculation would have flown and likely, words would not have been enough. Lastly, props to Kylie Kelce, a former field-hockey athlete for standing her ground, trying to de-escalate the situation, and above all, handling an obnoxious, likely drunk, and pathetic Karen in public.
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce tried to enjoy a date night only for an entitled Karen to come in the picture and nearly wreck it
Not being allowed in town just because of refusing to take a photo. Clearly, whoever that woman was is not fun to be around. Being drunk doesn't excuse that behavior. In all likelihood, whoever that woman is, the internet will find out and expose it. Additionally, if that woman is employed, her employer may or may not have a pink slip waiting for her in the office.
Whatever it may be, this situation is a reminder that athletes are humans too. They deserve to have the right to refuse a photo if they choose along with having the opportunity to go out for dinner and eat in peace. The Kelce's have been a staple of model behavior in the NFL and it shows on a consistent basis. It's no wonder why, if you were to scroll to social media, nearly 99 percent of the comments are in favor of the Kelce's with many proudly backing Kylie Kelce for how she handled the situation.
Eventually, according to Fox News, the Kelces were accommodating to photo requests on the beach during the weekend, which shows they will indeed have time for fans, but for entitled individuals, those requests will forever be denied. Here's hoping the Kelces had a fine vacation, and as for Karen, well, this video is not going anywhere anytime soon. Wait for the apology letter and the crying response. The Kelces may be forgiving enough, but they shouldn't. This is certainly going on the New Heights podcast and Karen is in deep trouble at work.