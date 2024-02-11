Jason Kelce somehow topped going shirtless for Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl
Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce somehow one-upped his shirtless appearance for the Super Bowl.
By Mark Powell
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately is not playing in the Super Bowl against his brother this season. While Kelce's future is up in the air at this juncture, he's supporting his brother, Travis, at Super Bowl 58.
Jason is a future Hall of Famer to his own credit, but he's also an off-field legend thanks to his antics during the Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Kelce partied with Bills Mafia prior to the game and even went shirtless in Taylor Swift's suite during the contest itself. Kansas City won that game, and while Jason's attire (or lack thereof) didn't contribute points on the scoreboard, it did add to the storyline around this year's Chiefs run.
The New Heights co-host somehow one-upped his shirtless display by wearing clothes this time around. At Super Bowl 58, Kelce is wearing overalls. Yes, really.
If that's not enough to secure a Chiefs victory, then perhaps it's just not their year. The Kelce brothers support each other on and off the field, and while the Eagles Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stings, Jason jumped straight into fanboy mode for Travis.
The legend of Jason Kelce grows with his Super Bowl attire
While the Chiefs Super Bowl run was bound to be a top storyline this week, little did we know that Jason's attire would actually steal headlines. This man is a role model to all of us. Hopefully his wife, Kylie, got more of a heads up this time.
"I'm not gonna lie, I gave (my wife) Kylie a heads up," Jason said on his podcast. "The moment we got into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.' I was like, 'Hey, I'm just lettin' you know it's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this.'"
Shirt or no shirt, Jason is the Chiefs fan in all of us.