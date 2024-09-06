No path? Jasson Dominguez makes Yankees look foolish for not promoting prospect
When MLB rosters expanded from 26 players to 28 players on Sept. 1, there was a conspicuous absence for the New York Yankees. Jasson Dominguez, New York's No. 1 prospect, was still with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre after a one-game cameo in the Little League Classic.
That decision led to intense blowback from the fandom. Dominguez has been absolutely raking in the minors this season and New York has a well-defined need in the outfield. Alex Verdugo has been utterly unreliable, batting .235 with a .652 OPS and 11 home runs through 510 ABs.
All logic points to starting Dominguez over Verdugo in left field. Sure, there is probably an element of service time manipulation, but the Yankees are also remaining inexplicably bullish on Verdugo. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman essentially blocked a Dominguez call-up despite vocal supporters within the organization, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Boone has outwardly vouched for Verdugo, who could be found lightly jogging out groundballs in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Texas Rangers. Despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, Boone seems to truly believe that Verdugo is on the verge of breaking through and delivering on his promise. The 28-year-old has an obvious experience edge over Dominguez with the playoffs right around the corner, but there isn't a single statistical argument against the rookie.
As if Yankees fans needed more fodder in their Dominguez crusade, "the Martian" rocketed a particularly impressive home run on Thursday afternoon. Watch this one just pounce off the bat. It's special stuff.
With that, Dominguez has at least two hits recorded in his last 16 games for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Jasson Dominguez moonshot is further proof that he should be in Yankees lineup
Last month, Brian Cashman told MLB Network that there is "no lane" for Dominguez on the current roster, another allusion to the ever-frustrating Verdugo. Boone has made a rather simple pitch to New York fans: that Dominguez will remain in the minors until he can receive everyday reps with the big-league squad. But, alas, Verdugo stands in the way.
I am here to say: expand your minds. Jasson Dominguez can get everyday reps with the major-league Yankees! Right now! All it takes is a leap of faith from management and a sobering admission that Verdugo, for all his potential and untapped talent, does not have what it takes to help the Yankees in a tight race to the top of the AL East.
If nothing else, this is a prime change-of-pace opportunity for New York. Dominguez is on a tear and Verdugo is "beat up," per Boone. Even if the Yankees are more confident in the vet once the playoffs arrive, he could clearly use a period of time to reset. The Yankees should let Dominguez start for a couple weeks, see what he brings to the table, then make a decision once Verdugo is rested, healthy, and potentially in a more productive headspace offensively.
The Yankees should probably roll the dice and see if Dominguez's major talent can translate straight away, but this whole "he can't play in the MLB until he's the full-time starter" approach is silly. It doesn't even require that level of commitment. Dominguez has the tools to help the Yankees win a World Series and that should be the goal this season, full stop. Let him compete with Verdugo head-to-head down the stetch, give the latter a breather, and let the cards fall where they may.
You can thank me later, Brian. You too, Aaron.
It's past time for the Yankees to bite the bullet here. Watching a daily Dominguez highlight from a Triple-A field surrounded by overgrown weeds is fun enough, but we all want to see these dingers flying into the upper deck of Yankee Stadium. Let's make it happen.