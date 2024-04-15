Javy Baez swings and misses again with latest take about being booed
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez hears the outside noise and appears tired of it.
By Lior Lampert
All of us have things we wish we could take back if we could, like the Detroit Tigers signing infielder Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract in 2021.
Baez's contract has been a cinderblock attached to the Tigers' payroll as soon as he touched down in the 'Motor City'. And the fans have not been shy to let him hear about it, to the point where the 2016 World Series champion felt a need to speak up and address the situation. However, his assessment of the matter is eerily reminiscent of his performance in the batter's box, swinging and missing with his stance on being booed.
Javy Baez calls out fans for booing him, Tigers
"I know it's frustrating for the fans, but I think that doesn't really help the team and the organization," Baez said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic ($). "I think if we grind together we should stand up together, we should stay together when we're down," he added.
Baez made these comments after an impressive comeback victory on Sunday, where he blasted his first home run of the 2024 MLB season and sparked a four-run eighth-inning frame that propelled the Tigers to beat the Minnesota Twins in come-from-behind fashion.
While Baez went on the record to say that the criticism from fans "doesn't affect me [him]," the former placed his hand to his ear as he was rounding first base after driving a ball 399 feet and into the stands of left field, acknowledging that he hears the outside noise.
Since joining the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season, Baez has a .227/.268/.355 slash line to go with 27 homers, 130 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases across 293 games. He has only one extra-base hit this year, the solo shot he hit on Sunday, with a .140 batting average and 14 strikeouts across 46 plate appearances thus far.
The Tigers sit at 9-6 despite the struggles of Baez but will need him to get on track if they want to sustain their success and are hoping Sunday was a step in the right direction. Regardless, he must block out boos and play through adversity.