Jayden Daniels’ deal to get No. 5 jersey with Commanders involves LSU and Oklahoma
Jayden Daniels wore the No. 5 jersey at LSU when he won the Heisman Trophy. So, of course, he wanted to keep his number as a member of the Washington Commanders.
The problem? No. 5 was already taken by punter Tress Way.
Way may be a two-time Pro Bowler but he's a punter. No one doubted he'd give the No. 2 overall pick in the draft his number. But he could still negotiate something out of it, like cash.
Daniels and Way figured out another way to trade the jersey.
Way declined cash from Daniels, instead securing a promise from the quarterback that he would buy him and his family tickets to a future SEC battle between LSU and Oklahoma game, according to Adam Schefter.
Daniels obviously went to LSU. The Oklahoma connection comes through Way. He was born in Oklahoma and played for the Sooners from 2008 to 2012. His wife, Brianna Turang, played softball at Oklahoma as well.
The deal is for when Tress ends his NFL career, so it could be some time before Daniels has to fulfill his end of the bargain. He recently turned 34 and hasn't shown signs of slowing down.
In the meantime, we can probably look forward to some friendly rivalry between the new teammates this coming season. The Sooners face the Tigers on Nov. 30 in Baton Rouge. The last time they played was in 2019 when Joe Burrow's LSU slaughtered Oklahoma, 63-28. LSU also beat Oklahoma in the 2004 Sugar Bowl, 21-14. The Sooners' only win in the series was in the 1950 Sugar Bowl, 35-0.
While Daniels is coming into the NBA as a much-hyped prospect, Way went the undrafted free agent route. He spent some time with the Bears before finding a home with Washington in 2014. He's been punting for them full-time ever since.