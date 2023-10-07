Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU QB leaves after uncalled late hit, returns soon after
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was forced out of the Missouri game after a late hit in the end zone that somehow did not draw a flag.
Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers were getting tested once again on the heels of their shootout loss to Ole Miss, this time against Missouri in college football Week 5.
But the veteran quarterback might not be able to help lead Brian Kelly's team to the finish line.
Early in the fourth quarter, Daniels kept the rock on a keeper deep in the red zone and ran it in for six. After he crossed the goal line, however, a Missouri defender came streaking in and delivered a crushing blow on Daniels.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels exits with injury after late hit in end zone
Daniels was taken out of the game after the play and was being evaluated for an injury.
Sophomore QB Garrett Nussmeier came into the game in relief of Daniels in the tight contest against Missouri.
After a series with Nussmeier at the helm, however, the LSU defense forced a rare three-and-out for the Tigers. Then it was Daniels coming back onto the field to lead the offense, despite being shaken up.
Daniels' health will be something to monitor not just for the rest of game against Missouri but moving forward for LSU as well. In Saturday's game, it has largely been a back-and-forth shootout with the score at 32-27 as of this writing. Daniels had done more than his part with two touchdown passes and rushing for more than 70 yards on the day.
Having said that, the loss to Ole Miss last week definitely poured some cold water on any LSU hype that was left this season. Now, if they have Daniels at less than 100% moving forward, no matter what the outcome ends up being against Mizzou, there's a chance that things could only get worse for Brian Kelly's team if QB1 is forced to miss any time.