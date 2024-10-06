Jayden Daniels is the Caitlin Clark of NFL rookies
By Austen Bundy
We all knew Jayden Daniels was a good quarterback but Washington truly found itself a superstar. Dare we say it, he's better than Robert Griffin II ever could've been when healthy?
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Daniels is the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 passing yards and at least 250 rushing yards in his first five career games.
Sunday, he absolutely tore it up against Cleveland — tossing 238 yards and a touchdown in the 34-6 win. And believe it or not, it was his worst game for completion percentage at 56 percent (14-for-25).
Daniels made every throw look easy, tossing a 41-yard dime to receiver Noah Brown to practically put a dagger in Cleveland's hopes to keep up just before halftime.
Jayden Daniels is redefining the Offensive Rookie of the Year title
Daniels' brilliance in his first year in the league isn't just impacting Washington's offense, the whole team seems to be feeding off of his energy.
Cleveland only had 68 yards of total offense in the first half against Washington's defense which came into the game ranked in the bottom eight in both points and yards allowed per game.
Tickets to Washington's games used to be worthless until Daniels showed up and now he's selling out Northwest Stadium every week.
This isn't just a generational talent for the franchise, he's arguably going to become the face of the league if he stays healthy. We haven't seen a dual-threat passer of this caliber or higher since Michael Vick.
You could make the case Lamar Jackson is of that caliber too but it feels more like Vick crawled so Jackson could walk and not Daniels is full on sprinting with that legacy.
If he keeps up the pace on his wild stats, he could potentially make the argument for MVP.