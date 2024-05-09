Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers made a friendly wager they'll both definitely lose
By John Buhler
Who doesn't love a friendly wager between college friends? Most of my best friends are people I went to Georgia with, so I can relate to what this pair of former LSU stars are doing. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have apparently made a bet for some incredibly small amount ($10,000) that if either wins NFL Rookie of the Year honors, the loser has to pay up. What if neither ends up winning the bet?
As Daniels confirmed to Keyshawn Johnson while appearing on All Facts No Brakes, this is just friendly wager between two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner went No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders, while the unanimous All-American wide receiver went a few picks later to the division rival New York Giants. While they could win, don't count on it...
This is because they were the second quarterback and wide receiver taken respectively in this draft. The runaway favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year is former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. If there was a better bet to be had in the wide receiver market, look no further than Ohio State's Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr., now with Arizona.
Here is a clip of Daniels confirming to Johnson about the $10,000 bet he made with Nabers.
Neither are favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but who is more likely between the two?
Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have a $10,000 bet over OROY honors
I think it goes without saying that Daniels is the overwhelming favorite between the two LSU stars to bring home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. This has everything to do with Daniels being a quarterback and Nabers being a wide receiver. If the Commanders are halfway decent, Daniels will get a ton of credit. Nabers will need for the Giants to be otherworldly to have his best shot at this.
When compared to other contenders such as Williams and Harrison, it is really going to come down to each team's records at the end of the season. If Chicago is markedly better than Washington, Williams should win the award going away. What gives Harrison a better shot than Nabers is he is playing with a far better quarterback in Arizona, Kyler Murray, than what Nabers has in New York.
Overall, I would have Williams, Daniels and Harrison as my best picks to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors next year, one, two, three. Is Nabers a top-five pick for me? Sure, why not? However, I think other pass-catchers such as Williams' teammate Rome Odunze in Chicago and new Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers might have better quarterback play going their way than Nabers.
My favorite part about this bet between former LSU teammates is that neither will be cashing in on it.